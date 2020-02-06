Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) Announces GBX 1.66 Dividend

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TRIG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 136.40 ($1.79). 2,427,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.03. Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 139.20 ($1.83).

Get Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

About Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.