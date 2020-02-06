Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $660.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce sales of $660.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.25 million. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $661.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $649.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.43%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.