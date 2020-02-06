Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 6th (BLCM, CAH, CALX, CATB, CTL, CTST, CURO, EA, FALC, FBIZ)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 6th:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.