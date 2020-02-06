Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $4.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.70. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCL. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.85.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $119.05. The company had a trading volume of 75,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,284. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.22.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,928 shares of company stock worth $6,343,760. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.