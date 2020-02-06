Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

1/23/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after acquiring an additional 309,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

