Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN):

2/5/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $387.00 to $411.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/7/2020 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2019 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $372.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $340,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,362.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,543 shares of company stock worth $43,085,050. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after buying an additional 61,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 690.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,994,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

