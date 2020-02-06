Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TAL Education Group (TAL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL):

2/4/2020 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – TAL Education Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

1/22/2020 – TAL Education Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

1/8/2020 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.60 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

1/3/2020 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/26/2019 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

TAL stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.31. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.80 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 58,566 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 968,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 132,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

