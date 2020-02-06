Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brinker International (EAT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brinker International (NYSE: EAT):

2/1/2020 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

1/30/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

1/15/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Brinker International is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Brinker International is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.73. 53,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,253. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Brinker International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 618,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brinker International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

