Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for China Life Insurance (LFC)

2/3/2020 – China Life Insurance was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – China Life Insurance was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – China Life Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

1/18/2020 – China Life Insurance was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – China Life Insurance was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/24/2019 – China Life Insurance was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of LFC opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 32.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 879.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

