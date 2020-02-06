Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sartorius (SRT3)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sartorius (FRA: SRT3):

1/30/2020 – Sartorius was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Sartorius was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Sartorius was given a new €128.00 ($148.84) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Sartorius was given a new €198.00 ($230.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Sartorius was given a new €185.00 ($215.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Sartorius was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Sartorius was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Sartorius was given a new €192.00 ($223.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sartorius stock opened at €224.60 ($261.16) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €203.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €184.66. Sartorius AG has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

