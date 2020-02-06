Research Analysts Set Expectations for Catalent Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Catalent in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Catalent stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.99. 3,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,937. Catalent has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,810,000 after purchasing an additional 235,371 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Catalent by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

