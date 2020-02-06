Research Analysts Set Expectations for W W Grainger Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of W W Grainger in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.73. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.82.

Shares of GWW opened at $313.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

