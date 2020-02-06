Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AON (AON)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AON (NYSE: AON):

2/4/2020 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $196.00 to $227.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – AON is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – AON had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/19/2019 – AON was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

NYSE AON opened at $228.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $156.09 and a 12 month high of $229.65.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in AON by 29.3% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 108.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

