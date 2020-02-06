Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Legal & General Group (LGEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Legal & General Group (LON: LGEN):

2/3/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/16/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/16/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/13/2020 – Legal & General Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/7/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 335 ($4.41). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Legal & General Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/16/2019 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/11/2019 – Legal & General Group had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/10/2019 – Legal & General Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.76) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 200 ($2.63).

LGEN stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 311.90 ($4.10). 7,891,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 306.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,857.35 ($2,443.24). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,107 shares of company stock worth $900,308.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

