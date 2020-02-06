Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH):

1/19/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/16/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $315.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $312.00 to $343.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $279.00 to $304.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $286.00 to $346.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $325.00 to $333.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $361.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – UnitedHealth Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $335.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – UnitedHealth Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $318.00.

12/10/2019 – UnitedHealth Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $295.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.88. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The company has a market cap of $259.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Get UnitedHealth Group Inc alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,987,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.