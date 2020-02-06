Research Solutions (RSSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Research Solutions stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.