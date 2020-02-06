Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to post $168.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.82 million and the lowest is $167.17 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $179.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year sales of $709.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.15 million to $711.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $721.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RECN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 43.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RECN opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

