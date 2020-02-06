resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink lowered resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of resTORbio stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. resTORbio has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that resTORbio will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 6,161,531 shares of resTORbio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $7,393,837.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,119,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,230. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of resTORbio by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of resTORbio by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

