Revain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.12 Million (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Revain has a total market cap of $17.63 million and $1.12 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Kucoin and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.00 or 0.03036216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00210789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00133376 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, BitForex, Kucoin, BitFlip, HitBTC, C-CEX, Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit, Kuna and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

