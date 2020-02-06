Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,599. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $259.50. The stock has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

