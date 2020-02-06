Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires New Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in Paypal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,311,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL remained flat at $$119.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,277,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,483,831. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

