Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires Shares of 125,000 Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after acquiring an additional 360,987 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.63. 1,288,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

