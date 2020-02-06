Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,500 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,000. Allegiant Travel makes up about 0.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.25% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

ALGT traded down $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $168.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,740. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

