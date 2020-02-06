Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires Shares of 69,800 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,000. Generac makes up about 0.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.11% of Generac at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Generac by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 233,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.02. The company had a trading volume of 508,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,214. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.75.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $486,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

