Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys New Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,000. EOG Resources accounts for 0.6% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,551 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.06. 1,434,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Howard Weil started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

