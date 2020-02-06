Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys New Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.06. The stock had a trading volume of 792,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,473. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.64. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $169.83 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

