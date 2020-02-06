Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Shares of 2,200 Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,026,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 155,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,683.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $603.53. 131,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,014. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $385.91 and a 12-month high of $609.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $587.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.60.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.