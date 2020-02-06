Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $14.28 Million Stock Position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. National Vision comprises 1.5% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.56% of National Vision worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of National Vision by 32.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.44. 16,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.48 and a beta of 1.57. National Vision Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas V. Taylor purchased 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.90. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

