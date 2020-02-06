Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $39.23 Million Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE makes up about 4.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.28% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $39,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth $5,152,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,700,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded up $6.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.52. 2,174,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,762. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.68.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

