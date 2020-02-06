Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $1.96 Million in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 181,563 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 739.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 141,353 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nice stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,650. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.83. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $110.65 and a 52 week high of $182.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. Research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NICE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

