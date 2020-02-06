Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $112.38 Million in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,273,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,379,000. QUALCOMM comprises 11.6% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.11% of QUALCOMM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,407,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.