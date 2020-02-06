Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $2.86 Million in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 192,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.11% of Extended Stay America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 100,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,125. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.69 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

