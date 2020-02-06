Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $3.99 Million in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after buying an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,744,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.77. 42,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.