Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $5.75 Million in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,000. Hyatt Hotels accounts for about 0.6% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in H. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of H traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.89. 21,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,576. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $91.13.

In other news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

