Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $7.47 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,000. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 546,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,490 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Texas Instruments by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $132.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,371. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,867 shares of company stock valued at $79,480,768 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

