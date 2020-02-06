Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $4.05 Million Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 111.6% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 31.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

