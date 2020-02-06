Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $6.07 Million Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 53,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,000. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.6% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,484 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 987,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 899,152 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after purchasing an additional 540,962 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.71. The company had a trading volume of 60,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,477. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $123.77.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.