Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $6.73 Million Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,000. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 0.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.07. 133,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,114. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

