Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New Investment in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.09% of Chegg at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 3,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 456,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after buying an additional 44,975 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 545.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

In other news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 13,758 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $526,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,767.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $348,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,197 shares of company stock valued at $30,669,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.97. 1,095,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,596. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

