Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New Investment in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,566,000 after purchasing an additional 76,376 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,581,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,560 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,396,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,158,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,350,000 after purchasing an additional 140,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. UBS Group upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $116.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

