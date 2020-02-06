Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $1,686,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,099 shares of company stock valued at $15,523,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $581.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.15 and a 12-month high of $616.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $590.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.75.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.