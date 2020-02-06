Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases Shares of 174,500 BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 174,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.13% of BJs Wholesale Club as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $73,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $137,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 42.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BJs Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,692. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $239,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,486.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,557. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

