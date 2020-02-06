Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,000 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.48. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $67.44 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

