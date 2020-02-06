Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 258,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 258,300 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 2.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 127,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in salesforce.com by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,753 shares of company stock worth $76,358,137 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,227. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $190.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.06 billion, a PE ratio of 198.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

