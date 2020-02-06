Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 467,300 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 467,300 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.57. 311,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

