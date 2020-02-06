Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $3.72 Million Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $2,876,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 21.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $695.55.

MELI stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $671.73. 283,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,104. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of -261.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $637.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.78. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $338.95 and a one year high of $725.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.