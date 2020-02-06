Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $5.75 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for about 0.6% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.15% of SiteOne Landscape Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,964,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 926,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,550,000 after purchasing an additional 87,372 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 120.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 493.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.87. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $103.76.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $1,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,184 shares in the company, valued at $36,338,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $135,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,309,040. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

