Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $6.71 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000. Capital One Financial accounts for about 0.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 451,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,010 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 471,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,020. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,978 shares of company stock valued at $22,859,423 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

