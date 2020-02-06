Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,000. Accenture makes up 0.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.72. 965,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.32. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $154.02 and a one year high of $214.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

