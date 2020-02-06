Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,000. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 0.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $179.37. The company had a trading volume of 28,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,553. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $182.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

